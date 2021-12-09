Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.68.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.34. 2,841,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,003. The company has a market capitalization of $75.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,101 shares of company stock worth $16,211,984 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

