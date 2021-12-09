EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Buys 639 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Natera were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Natera in the 2nd quarter worth $10,283,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,316,000 after acquiring an additional 691,703 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,000,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,602,000 after acquiring an additional 556,085 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,284,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Natera by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,047,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,558,000 after acquiring an additional 388,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $56,048.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 80,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total transaction of $9,676,488.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 253,136 shares of company stock worth $25,169,256. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $96.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 1.16. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.63 and a 52-week high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The business’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.