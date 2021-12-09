EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Grows Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,463,385,000 after acquiring an additional 60,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,363,303,000 after acquiring an additional 109,925 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,320,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,973,724,000 after acquiring an additional 37,532 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,128,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,876,721,000 after acquiring an additional 32,387 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,835,559,000 after acquiring an additional 153,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $340.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $355.13 and a 200 day moving average of $333.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.47 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Erste Group lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.06.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,037,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total transaction of $510,508.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

