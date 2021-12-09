EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Invests $751,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $399.61 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $297.45 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $383.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

