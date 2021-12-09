Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) fell 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.19 and last traded at $4.19. 33,988 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,381,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXK. CIBC cut their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavour Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $714.23 million, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.25.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $34.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.63 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 19.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXK. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 10.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,202,975 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $117,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 105.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,138,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,538 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 25.9% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,800,963 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,593,000 after acquiring an additional 988,813 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,638,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

