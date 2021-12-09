Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Purchased by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) by 130.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Endo International were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Endo International by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Endo International by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 418,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 161,675 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Endo International by 1,928.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 452,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 429,959 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Endo International by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 610,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 26,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Endo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $5.26 on Thursday. Endo International plc has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $10.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $772.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.94 million. Endo International had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 108.42%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Endo International plc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

