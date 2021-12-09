Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
ENR stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.78. 3,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,472. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $36.14 and a fifty-two week high of $52.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.12.
Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ENR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energizer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.33.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Energizer during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Energizer by 38.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Energizer by 54.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after acquiring an additional 91,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.
About Energizer
Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.
