Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ENR stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.78. 3,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,472. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $36.14 and a fifty-two week high of $52.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

ENR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energizer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Energizer during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Energizer by 38.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Energizer by 54.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after acquiring an additional 91,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

