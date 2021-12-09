Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.16.

Several research analysts recently commented on ESI shares. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

ESI stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.73. 120,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,462. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of C$0.88 and a one year high of C$2.50. The stock has a market cap of C$282.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.79.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$268.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$278.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

