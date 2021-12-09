Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $77,056.00

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 9th. During the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market capitalization of $37,946.04 and $77,056.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004551 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00042686 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.14 or 0.00216971 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,834,258 coins. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me . The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

