Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires 26,757 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,737 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,757 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

FCX stock opened at $38.44 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.86. The company has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

