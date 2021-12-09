Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $2.11 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 91,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 157.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,581,000 after purchasing an additional 23,677 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $183.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.49 and a 200-day moving average of $178.98. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

