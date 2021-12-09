Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 15,276 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,276 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 842,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,365,000 after buying an additional 818,514 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,648,000 after buying an additional 341,716 shares during the period. Parker Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 779,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,622,000 after buying an additional 325,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,976,000 after buying an additional 304,151 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,678,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $83.63 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $84.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

