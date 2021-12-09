Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Position Reduced by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 924,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,283 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $75,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 246.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.29.

Shares of NYSE:ES traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,062. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.75 and its 200 day moving average is $85.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.38. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 70.06%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

