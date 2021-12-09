Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Receives $44.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY opened at $39.63 on Monday. Expensify has a 52-week low of $34.06 and a 52-week high of $51.06.

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

