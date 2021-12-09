Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $65.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ExxonMobil's bellwether status and an optimal integrated capital structure that has historically produced industry-leading returns make it a relatively lower-risk energy sector play. Recently, the energy giant raised the estimate for discovered recoverable resources from the Stabroek Block, located offshore Guyana, to 10 billion oil-equivalent barrels. To capitalize on the mounting clean energy demand, the company is trying to create more efficient fuels while reducing emissions. However, the company’s above-average capital spending program has got investors concerned. For years, it overspent on projects that generated soft returns. This, along with the pandemic, has weakened its financials. Also, ExxonMobil relied on debt capital to sustain shareholder payments, which is concerning. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lowered Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.72.

XOM stock opened at $62.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.39 billion, a PE ratio of -44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $42,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

