Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,251 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 0.8% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Facebook by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after acquiring an additional 319,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,454,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,274 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Facebook by 3.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,898,907,000 after acquiring an additional 578,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Facebook by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,054,681,000 after acquiring an additional 742,330 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $83,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.01, for a total value of $29,452,073.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,577,363 shares of company stock worth $541,049,646. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. HSBC upgraded Facebook from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $330.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $330.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.19. The firm has a market cap of $920.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Facebook’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

