Family Firm Inc. Acquires Shares of 263 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ASML by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,289,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,431 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,053,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,800,226,000 after acquiring an additional 92,657 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ASML by 0.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,605,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,799,997,000 after acquiring an additional 13,981 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in ASML by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,451,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,002,996,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ASML by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,449,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,001,070,000 after buying an additional 11,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $803.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $329.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $449.12 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $797.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $770.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $2.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 22.45%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. AlphaValue cut ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.33.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

