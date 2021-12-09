Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Now Covered by Societe Generale

Equities researchers at Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FTCH. Wedbush decreased their price target on Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. China Renaissance Securities lowered Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.69.

NYSE FTCH traded down $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $35.00. 56,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,813,004. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.02. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 3.16. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $32.36 and a 12 month high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.34 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,075,000 after buying an additional 2,522,604 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 39.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,757,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,687,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264,782 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 21.6% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 22,945,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078,246 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 6.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,591,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 5.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,016,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,827,000 after acquiring an additional 791,237 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

