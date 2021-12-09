Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 7,395 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,395 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 6,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock opened at $153.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.23. The company has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.12 and a 12 month high of $163.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.40.

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

