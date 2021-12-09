Fear NFTs (FEAR) Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 9th. Over the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Fear NFTs has a market capitalization of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fear NFTs coin can now be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00056539 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,123.10 or 0.08506166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00059465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00078495 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,458.63 or 0.99972660 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Fear NFTs Coin Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Buying and Selling Fear NFTs

