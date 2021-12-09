Fei Protocol Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 9th. One Fei Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei Protocol has a market capitalization of $426.10 million and approximately $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fei Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00058138 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,252.89 or 0.08629388 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00061310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00079928 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,252.86 or 0.99937236 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002863 BTC.

About Fei Protocol

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Buying and Selling Fei Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fei Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.