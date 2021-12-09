Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,729 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.6% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $48,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,827,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,879,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its position in Honeywell International by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 16,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its position in Honeywell International by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.50.

HON opened at $204.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.55 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.37.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

