Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $16.86 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,468 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $16,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth $921,134,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,411,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,361 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 27.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,059 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3,039.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,872,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 86.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,501,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $434,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,503 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT stock opened at $112.42 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $105.02 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $151.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Argus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist cut their target price on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.05.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

