Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Allstate worth $30,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,914,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,249,789,000 after buying an additional 429,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Allstate by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,267,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,003,861,000 after buying an additional 134,689 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Allstate by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,404,000 after buying an additional 2,118,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $745,317,000 after buying an additional 597,373 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Allstate by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,733,000 after buying an additional 944,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $109.02 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $102.55 and a one year high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.99.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.07.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

