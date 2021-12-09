Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 2,200 Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) by 110.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 204.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 84,212 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF stock opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average of $24.13. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.26 and a fifty-two week high of $153.70.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

