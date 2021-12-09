Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 114 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at $816,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OSK opened at $112.99 on Thursday. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 21.70%.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.93.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

