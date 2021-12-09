Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 292 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 88.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,647,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,155,000 after acquiring an additional 320,508 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,905,000 after acquiring an additional 261,855 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,971,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 408,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,655,000 after acquiring an additional 229,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,120,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,422,000 after purchasing an additional 228,205 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $666,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBOE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.62.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $131.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.95. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.65 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.