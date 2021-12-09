Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FITB. Barclays upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.88.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $43.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.93 and a 200 day moving average of $40.63. The firm has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 348,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 214,100 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.4% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,562,000 after buying an additional 527,563 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,539,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,989,000 after buying an additional 156,740 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 195,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

