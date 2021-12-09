Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 309 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYY. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $568,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYY stock opened at $116.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.24 and a 200-day moving average of $111.19. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a one year low of $91.54 and a one year high of $118.49.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

