Financial Contrast: PDL Community Bancorp (PDLB) versus The Competition

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ: PDLB) is one of 118 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare PDL Community Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PDL Community Bancorp and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PDL Community Bancorp $66.59 million $3.85 million 20.28 PDL Community Bancorp Competitors $833.66 million $84.32 million 14.71

PDL Community Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PDL Community Bancorp. PDL Community Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares PDL Community Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL Community Bancorp 14.53% 7.24% 0.82% PDL Community Bancorp Competitors 19.70% 8.45% 0.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PDL Community Bancorp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDL Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A PDL Community Bancorp Competitors 395 1671 1410 87 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 5.82%. Given PDL Community Bancorp’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PDL Community Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.1% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

PDL Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDL Community Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.61, indicating that their average share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PDL Community Bancorp competitors beat PDL Community Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp is a holding company of Ponce Bank, which engages in the provision of bank and financial services. It focuses on taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of one-to-four family residential, multifamily residential, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and in business and consumer loans. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

