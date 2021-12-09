Firo (FIRO) Price Reaches $5.75 on Top Exchanges

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Firo has a market cap of $72.79 million and approximately $5.34 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Firo has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar. One Firo coin can now be bought for about $5.75 or 0.00011855 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Firo Profile

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 12,659,712 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

