First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.42% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “First Advantage Corporation is a provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance related to human capital. The company operates principally in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. First Advantage Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.06.

NYSE:FA traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.48. 264,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,167. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.59. First Advantage has a 1-year low of $16.39 and a 1-year high of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Sell-side analysts expect that First Advantage will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott Staples sold 346,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $6,680,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Gamsey sold 33,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $645,237.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 413,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,982,075 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in First Advantage during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in First Advantage during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

