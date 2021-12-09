First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Bought by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,297,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,892 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of First Horizon worth $21,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in First Horizon by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FHN opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

FHN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

