First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $232.95

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $232.95 and traded as low as $230.01. First National Bank Alaska shares last traded at $230.02, with a volume of 375 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.97. The stock has a market cap of $750.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.33.

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $12.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.45%. First National Bank Alaska’s payout ratio is currently 73.23%.

First National Bank Alaska engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It also offers services relating to trust banking, escrow and contract collection, bankcard, and safe deposit box facilities. The company was founded by Winfield Ervin Sr. in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.

