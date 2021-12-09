First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $205.33.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $213.12 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $128.60 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.79. The company has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 12.14%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,500,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 7,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $872,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,207,000. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

