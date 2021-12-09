Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) EVP Scott Welch Sells 4,842 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) EVP Scott Welch sold 4,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total value of $620,405.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $142.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.33 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.11 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.15.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Five9 by 176.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Five9 by 454.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in Five9 by 150.0% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Five9 by 104.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

