Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.090-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.50 million-$601.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $585.23 million.Five9 also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.360-$0.370 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five9 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $199.50.

NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $6.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.12. The company had a trading volume of 31,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,394. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.84 and a 200 day moving average of $170.15. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.39 and a beta of 0.43. Five9 has a 1 year low of $122.33 and a 1 year high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $161,579.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $2,173,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,442,437.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,460 shares of company stock valued at $10,389,322. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Five9 stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,221 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

