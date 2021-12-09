Five9 Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 8,504 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,115% compared to the average daily volume of 384 call options.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.12, for a total transaction of $456,568.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $161,579.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,460 shares of company stock valued at $10,389,322. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 36.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 176.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 454.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 644.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the third quarter worth $89,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $142.05 on Thursday. Five9 has a 1 year low of $122.33 and a 1 year high of $211.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -169.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.15.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

