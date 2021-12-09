Flotek Industries (FTK) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Flotek Industries (NYSE: FTK):

12/8/2021 – Flotek Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and delivers prescriptive chemistry-based technology, including specialty chemicals, to clients in the energy, consumer industrials and food & beverage industries. Flotek's inspired chemists draw from the power of bio-derived solvents to deliver solutions that enhance energy production, cleaning products, foods & beverages and fragrances. In the oil and gas sector, Flotek serves major and independent energy producers and oilfield service companies, both domestic and international. Flotek manufactures and markets innovative specialty chemicals, downhole drilling and production equipment, and management of automated bulk material handling, loading and blending facilities. "

12/7/2021 – Flotek Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Flotek Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/29/2021 – Flotek Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock.

11/25/2021 – Flotek Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/16/2021 – Flotek Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Flotek Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Flotek Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

FTK opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.74.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the second quarter worth $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flotek Industries by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 23,243 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flotek Industries by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 23,843 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 86,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 27,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

