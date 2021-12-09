Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.75 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.85% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and delivers prescriptive chemistry-based technology, including specialty chemicals, to clients in the energy, consumer industrials and food & beverage industries. Flotek’s inspired chemists draw from the power of bio-derived solvents to deliver solutions that enhance energy production, cleaning products, foods & beverages and fragrances. In the oil and gas sector, Flotek serves major and independent energy producers and oilfield service companies, both domestic and international. Flotek manufactures and markets innovative specialty chemicals, downhole drilling and production equipment, and management of automated bulk material handling, loading and blending facilities. “

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Flotek Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

FTK stock opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43. Flotek Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flotek Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Flotek Industries by 293.1% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 58,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 43,968 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Flotek Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Flotek Industries by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 27,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flotek Industries by 51.7% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 23,843 shares during the period. 30.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flotek Industries (FTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.