Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.220-$1.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.28 billion.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.33.

Shares of FLO traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $27.62.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.77%.

In other news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

