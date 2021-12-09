Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PDYPY has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.99.

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $74.50 on Tuesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $65.78 and a 1 year high of $119.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.17.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

