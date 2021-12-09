Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CEO Sells $505,054.00 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CEO Michael Massaro sold 12,100 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $505,054.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Massaro also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Flywire alerts:

On Monday, November 29th, Michael Massaro sold 12,140 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $516,435.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,221,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.62. Flywire Co. has a 1-year low of $27.63 and a 1-year high of $57.41.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the third quarter worth $291,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Flywire by 116.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 29,151 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.