Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.80.
FOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.
FOR opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average is $20.74. Forestar Group has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $26.55.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 260.0% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 360,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 77.7% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 579,497 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 253,382 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 166.6% during the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 200,732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 125,446 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,085,000 after purchasing an additional 114,044 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the second quarter valued at $2,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.44% of the company’s stock.
Forestar Group Company Profile
Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.
