Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.80.

FOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

FOR opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average is $20.74. Forestar Group has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $26.55.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.20. Forestar Group had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $418.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Forestar Group will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 260.0% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 360,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 77.7% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 579,497 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 253,382 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 166.6% during the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 200,732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 125,446 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,085,000 after purchasing an additional 114,044 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the second quarter valued at $2,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.