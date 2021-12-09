Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Senior Officer Acquires C$35,105.00 in Stock

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) Senior Officer Juan Manuel Ruiz-Conejo bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.13 per share, with a total value of C$35,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$891,233.35.

TSE:FVI opened at C$4.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12-month low of C$4.01 and a 12-month high of C$12.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$204.70 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$8.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Pi Financial cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.81.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

