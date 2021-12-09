Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,762 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $7,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in FOX by 367.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in FOX by 347.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of FOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 60.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 81.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on FOXA. Zacks Investment Research raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.08.

FOXA opened at $36.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.11.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

