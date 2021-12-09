Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Acquires 149 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,064 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Target by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Target by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 15,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Target by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 69,665 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Target by 2,300.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 6,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock worth $9,177,700. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $239.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.85 and its 200 day moving average is $246.14. The company has a market cap of $114.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Target announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

