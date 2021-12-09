Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 3.2% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $37,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,666.7% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $160.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.47. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $474.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.30%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

