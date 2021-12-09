Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Buys 21,309 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,309 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $49.41 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.43 and its 200 day moving average is $47.22.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.57.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

