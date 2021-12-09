Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $21.14 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,185 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,109 shares during the period. American Express comprises about 1.8% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in American Express were worth $21,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 111.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in American Express by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AXP opened at $168.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.40. American Express has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $189.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.78.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

